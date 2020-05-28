Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10 update optimizes front camera clarity with May Android security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

Realme Narzo 10 update optimizes the front camera clarity in some scenes.
Realme has rolled out new software updates to its latest Realme Narzo 10 smartphone in India. The update brings May 2020 Android security patch to the device.

According to the changelog posted on the Realme website, the latest software update for the Realme 6 Pro brings firmware version RMX2040_11_A.17 and is 2.81GB in size.


Apart from adding May Android security patch, the Realme Narzo 10 update optimizes the front camera clarity in some scenes.

Here is the official changelog:

 

Security
● Android security patch: May, 2020

Camera
● Optimized the front camera clarity in some scenes

 

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India recently. The first sale was held last week via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in That White and That Green colour variants.

 

To recall the specifications, the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor and backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front for selfies and video calling.

