Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold key specifications as well as its launch timeline have been leaked online. The device is set to be marketed as the Galaxy Z TriFold as per leaks and will have a 10-inch foldable screen, a Snapdragon Chipset under the hood, and much more. Here’s what to expect from it.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Key Specifications (Leaked)

The key specifications of the first tri-folding device from Samsung were leaked by tipster Evan Blass on X. According to him, the device will feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a 10.0-inch inner folding display. It will have a peak brightness of 2600 nits for the cover display and 1600 nits for the inner one.

The Leaf Thickness will vary between 3.9 mm, 4.0 mm, and 4.2 mm depending on the folded condition. At the back, it will have a main 200MP camera sensor while the device will be backed by a 5437mAh battery. It will pack a Snapdragon chipset, however, the exact model is unknown as of now.

Other recent reports online suggest that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Z TriFold around December 5, followed by immediate sales. However, it won’t be a wide release, and could remain limited to Korea and China, and maybe also the US. All his information is speculative until Samsung officially confirms anything.

In other related news to Samsung, the Galaxy S26+ renders were leaked recently alongside other key information about the S26 series. The device will likely sport an identical design as the base S26 (earlier rumoured to be called S26 Pro) but in a bigger overall form factor, similar to what we have seen with Samsung S-series devices in the previous years. The device has a triple rear camera setup, where the Sensors are housed inside a pill-shaped module, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The keys reside on the right spine, while on the front one can notice thin and even bezels.