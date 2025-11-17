Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao IEM Launched in India with a Semi-Open Design

Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao IEM has been announced in India and claims to fuse “three Kingdoms-inspired mecha aesthetics with modern acoustic engineering.” This is the first set of IEMs from the brand in India and it will debut more of its audio products later this year and next year as well.

Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao IEM: Price, Availability

The Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao is now available on Headphone Zone and is available in both 3.5mm and 4.4mm plug options at Rs 6,499. It comes in Orange and Purple colour variants.

Harmonic Empire Xiao Qiao IEM: Features

The new IEMs from Harmonic Empire sport a semi-open panel design, allowing the driver to breathe freely. This creates a naturally expansive soundstage with realistic imaging and immersive depth. By reducing internal air pressure, it delivers tighter, more controlled bass and clearer midrange, the company notes.

The Xiao Qiao utilises a 10mm dynamic driver with a graphene diaphragm. Graphene’s extreme rigidity delivers lightweight, compact bass, delicate midrange, and crisp highs, as per the company. Using aircraft-grade aluminium alloy and undergoing 5-axis CNC precision machining, the headset boasts of enhanced strength, “optimised acoustics, a premium panel, and guaranteed quality control.”

Read More: QCY TWS Earbuds, Headphones, and Bluetooth Speakers in India

It comes with a custom high-end cable from Vortex with 1.2m length along with 5N Litz coaxial LC-OFC silver-plated construction. The 0.78mm detachable cable, made of premium materials, allows for easy replacement and upgrades, ensuring compatibility with a wider range of headphone cables for optimal performance.

Each package includes the Xiao Qiao IEM, custom cable, Xiao Qiao storage case, and 2 types of silicone eartips (total 6 pairs), including woofer tips, tweeter tips, and balanced earphone tips. It supports 3.5mm or 4.4mm plug, depending on the variant.