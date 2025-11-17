GOBOULT Mustang Thunder Headphones Launched in India: All Details

GOBOULT recently announced the next phase of its partnership with the automotive brand Mustang, unveiling the GOBOULT Mustang Thunder. The new headphones come with 40mm dynamic drivers, a glowing Pony LED logo, voice assistant support, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new headphones.

GOBOULT Mustang Thunder: Price, Availability

The GOBOULT Mustang Thunder is available in silver on black. The series is available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra starting November 16, 2025. Priced at ₹7,999 (MRP), the Mustang Thunder will be available at a special launch price of ₹2,499, with a Market Operating Price (MOP) of ₹2,999.

The compant adds that it will also introduce new Mustang-branded smartwatches and special-edition TWS products in the coming months.

GOBOULT Mustang Thunder: Features

The GOBOULT Mustang Thunder earbuds are built around 40mm bass drivers that deliver a deep, dynamic sound profile.

Battery life is another big highlight. The earbuds offer up to 70 hours of playback, and even if you’re running low, a quick charge gives you 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes. They also feature dynamic LED breathing lights inspired by the Mustang pony logo, adding a bit of flair for users who enjoy visually expressive gear.

Read More: Boult FluidX Series Over-Ear Headphones Launched in India

For calls, the earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), helping reduce background noise so your voice sounds clearer. There’s also a Low Latency Mode, which is handy for gaming, streaming, or anything where audio delay can be distracting.

Connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.4, with support for both SBC and AAC codecs for stable wireless performance. And with an IPX5 water resistance rating, the Mustang Thunder can handle sweat and light splashes without worry.