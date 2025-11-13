Google Rolls Out Images Tab in Google App on Android & iOS

Google has begun the rollout of an Images tab in Google App on Android and iOS as a new way to “explore and organise” photos inside the app. “Sometimes it’s hard to describe what you want — but you know it when you see it. Starting today, we’re making that inspiration even easier to find with a new way to discover visual content in the Google app,” said the company.

To get started, tap the new Images tab in Google app at the bottom of the screen to see new images each day that are tailored to your interests. You can browse, save to your collections or search for even more inspo based on what you find. “It’s a seamless way to organise your creative ideas, from your first spark to your next project, all in one place,” according to Google.

This feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks in the Google app for Android and iOS in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the company announced a lot of new stuff for its Pixel devices in the latest Pixel drop which is a part of the November 2025 update for Pixel phones. With Remix in Google Messages, you can edit and reimagine any photo using Remix in Google Messages. And any Android user can see your remixed photos even in a group chat. Remix uses Nano Banana, our Gemini image generation and editing model. And if you’re chatting with another Google Messages user, you can both remix the same image back and forth without leaving the app.

Next, the November 2025 update for Pixel devices brings AI notification summaries. Lengthy texts across chat apps are easily recapped in your notification shade, ideal for quickly catching up on busy group texts and long chat threads so you can instantly see what’s important and stay focused.