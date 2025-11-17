TVS Electronics Blaze Laser Printers Launched in India: Things to Know

TVS Electronics Blaze laser printers have been launched in India and are being touted as high speed options with smart connectivity, and cost efficiency enabled by a refillable toner system, backed by a dual C-feed channel with precision rollers that prevent paper jams and deliver clean prints.

TVS Electronics Blaze Laser Printers: Features, Availability

The pricing of the Blazer laser printers can be known upon raising an enquiry on the brand’s website from where the printers can also be purchased.

Blaze keeps pace with busy workplaces by printing 26–30 pages per minute, connecting easily through wireless and mobile apps, and offering all-in-one models that take care of print, scan, and copy in one device. Its refillable toner system helps teams cut printing costs, while the rugged build ensures it can handle up to 60,000-page monthly duty cycle without slowing down.

The TVSE Blaze series includes a range of models tailored for different workplace needs:

Blaze SN – 26NW – 26 PPM single-function printer with Wi-Fi.

26 PPM single-function printer with Wi-Fi. Blaze MN – 26NW – 26 PPM multifunction printer (Print/Scan/Copy) with Wi-Fi and network support.

26 PPM multifunction printer (Print/Scan/Copy) with Wi-Fi and network support. Blaze SD – 30NW – 30 PPM single-function printer with automatic duplexing.

30 PPM single-function printer with automatic duplexing. Blaze MD – 30NW – 30 PPM multifunction printer with duplex and wireless connectivity.

30 PPM multifunction printer with duplex and wireless connectivity. Blaze MD -30ANW – 30 PPM multifunction printer with ADF and duplex for high-volume tasks.

Blaze is built for a range of use cases and businesses, such as SMEs, “teachers and students in classrooms, doctors and hospitals caring for patients, lawyers preparing case files, government offices serving citizens, hotels welcoming guests, banks handling transactions, logistics teams keeping goods moving, or retailers meeting customer demands.”