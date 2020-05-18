Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10 to go on its first sale today: Check price, specifications, features

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2020 10:19 am

Latest News

Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India last week. Now the phone will be going on sale for the first time in India today at 12P.M.

 

Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in That White and That Green colour variants.

Advertisement

 

For the launch offers, there is 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis credit card. Also, EMI options starting at Rs 565 per month are also available on the purchase of Realme Narzo 10.



The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 89.8% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone comes equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor.

 

Realme Narzo 10 is backed up by 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card slot.

 

For the camera. the phone has a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, and 6P lens, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel camera up front, with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4 x 75.4 x 9.0 mm and it weighs 199 grams.

 

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A launch postponed due to Coronavirus crisis

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to launch in India on May 11: How to watch, expected price, specifications

Realme Narzo 10: Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000mAh battery, price starts Rs 8,499

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme Narzo 10 Realme Narzo 10 sale Realme Narzo 10 specs Realme Narzo 10 launch Realme Narzo 10 features

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei once again under pressure from US government

Top upcoming smartphones in June 2020

Honor 9X Pro comes without Google Playstore: What apps are available for users?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: 1st impression
Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression

Realme Narzo 10: Unboxing and 1st Impression
Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo

Megapixels don't mean quality: Vivo
Vivo V19 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Latest Picture Story

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies