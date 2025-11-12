Vivo X300 Series India Launch Teased, Photographer Kit to Also Debut

Vivo X300 series India launch has been confirmed by the brand and the series will consist of the standard and the Pro model. Also for the first time, the company will debut the Photographer Kit in India for the Pro model which wasn’t made available last year for the X200 Pro in the country.

As confirmed by the Vivo India website, the Vivo X300 series India launch will take place soon. While there’s no word on the exact date, one can expect the launch to happen in December. Last year, the X200 series debuted in India on December 12, so the X300 series launch could follow a similar timeline.

The page also confirmed the arrival of the Photographer Kit for Vivo X300 Pro which consists of Zeiss 2.35x Telephoto Lens x1, Protective Case x1, Front Lens Cover x 1, Rear Lens Cover x 1, Decorative Ring x1, and Telephoto Lens adapter x1. It also has a built-in 2300mAh battery that further adds to the runtime for the device when using the kit for photography.

As for the pricing, the X300 Pro is priced starting at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 65,900) for the 12GB + 256GB version in China while the top-end 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 6,699 (approx Rs 83,300). The India pricing is expected to be higher at around Rs 95,000 or more.

Vivo X300 Pro: Specifications

The Vivo X300 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X300 Pro has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 452 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 0.1Hz to 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC paired with UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X300 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes a Gimbal OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 200MP Samsung HPB periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.67 aperture. It offers a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3+ imaging chip and Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X300 Pro comes equipped with a 6510mAh battery unit and 90W Fast charging support. It will also support 40W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. Vivo X300 Pro runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and is promised up to 4 major OS updates.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.