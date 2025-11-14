Google Rolls Out Shopping Features in Gemini Alongside Other Agentic AI Shopping Experiences

Google has begun rolling out shopping features in Gemini along with other AI-powered shopping experiences like conversational shopping in search and agentic AI-backed ‘Let Google Call’ feature. Here’s everything to know about the new updates from Google.

Shopping in Search Gets More Conversational

With the new update, you can now describe what you want in everyday language instead of relying on filters or perfect keywords. Ask for something like “cozy sweaters for happy hour in warm autumn colors,” and AI Mode will generate a clean, organized response filled with visuals, pricing, reviews and stock details. If you’re comparing items, such as moisturizers for your skin type, AI Mode automatically creates a comparison table that highlights differences, including real insights from user reviews.

All of this is powered by Google’s Shopping Graph, a massive database with more than 50 billion product listings, refreshed constantly to ensure accurate, up-to-date results.

Shopping Features in Gemini Make Holiday Buying Easier

Google is extending its upgraded shopping tools to the Gemini App as well. With the new Shopping Features in Gemini, users in the U.S. can discover ideas, compare options and view shoppable listings without leaving the chat. Whether you’re planning Black Friday purchases or building a budget-friendly holiday list, Shopping Features in Gemini deliver product cards, comparison tables, prices from across the web and direct shopping links right inside your conversation.

These Shopping Features in Gemini are available starting today. Just ask Gemini a shopping question to get started.

Google Can Now Call Local Stores for You with Agentic AI

Google is also adding an agentic AI feature that checks in-store availability on your behalf. When you search for a product “near me,” you may see a “Let Google Call” option. After answering a few quick prompts, Google’s AI will call nearby shops to confirm stock, pricing and promotions. The results are then sent to you via text or email.

This system uses Duplex technology and a new Gemini upgrade to identify the right stores to contact, suggest the most useful questions and summarize the calls into clear takeaways. The feature is rolling out now in the U.S. for categories such as toys, electronics and health and beauty.

Agentic AI Can Even Complete Your Purchase

Google is also launching agentic checkout to make sure you don’t miss out on discounts. After turning on price tracking for an item, you can set the exact size, color and the maximum amount you want to spend. You’ll get notified when the price drops into your range, and if the retailer supports it, you can choose to let Google buy the product for you through Google Pay. You still approve every detail, ensuring both accuracy and security.

This tool is available now for select U.S. merchants, including Wayfair, Chewy, Quince and participating Shopify stores, with more partners coming soon.