OnePlus 15 Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specifications

The new OnePlus 15 has been announced in India as the country’s first smartphone to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The device further has a triple rear camera system, a 7300mAh battery, a 165Hz display, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

OnePlus 15: Price, Availability

The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs 72,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB model while the higher end 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 79,999. The device comes in Sand Storm, Infinite Black, and Ultra Violet shades.

One can also avail a bank offer of Rs 4,000 with HDFC bank cards. There’s also a Rs 4,000 trade-in bonus for former OnePlus users (valid till end of first sales month).

The device is available starting today, November 13, 8 PM IST, via OnePlus.in, Store App, Amazon, and retail partners like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales & more.

Other offers include:

Get Free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Chromatic blue) worth INR 2,299 on purchase of OnePlus 15 (till stocks last).

180-day phone replacement plan along with Lifetime Display Warranty for all users of OnePlus 15.

New Jio postpaid customers purchasing OnePlus 15 can save up to Rs 2,250 (INR 150 discount for 15 months) on select postpaid plans.

Get vouchers worth INR 2,000 from Paytm flights: Customers can avail Flat INR 1,000 OFF on domestic flight booking and Flat INR 2,000 OFF on international flight booking.

OnePlus 15: Specifications

The OnePlus 15 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1272 x 2772 pixels) 165Hz AMOLED LTPO display. Furthermore, there is 4500 nits of peak brightness, 1Hz – 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 450 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, and 10-bit colours. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC powers the OnePlus 15 with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Additionally, the OnePlus handset has a triple camera setup at the rear including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 primary sensor with two-axis OIS, a 50MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV50D ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Samsung JN5 LUMO periscope telephoto camera with OIS, 3.5x Optical Zoom support and 120x Digital Zoom support. On the front, there is a 32MP f/2.4 sensor for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 7300mAh battery that supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with magnetic charging support along with support for reverse wireless charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, and USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port for charging. Further, it runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 outside China and ColorOS 16 in China. Lastly, it supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an X-Axis linear vibration motor, a four-mic array, and is IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated.