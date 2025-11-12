iQOO 15 Pre-Booking to Begin from November 20 in India

HomeNewsiQOO 15 Pre-Booking to Begin from November 20 in India

iQOO 15 pre-booking will begin in India later next week while the device’s key specifications have also been confirmed by the brand.

By The Mobile Indian Network
IQOO 15 pre-booking

iQOO has announced that it will begin iQOO 15 pre-booking on November 20. The device has already debuted in China and the handset’s Indian counterpart will come with the same specifications, such as a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED Display, first time ever in Android, delivering 2K and a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

iQOO 15 Pre-Booking in India

Pre-booking for the iQOO 15 will commence on November 20, 2025. Customers can secure a priority pass by paying a refundable amount of Rs 1000 to pre-book their phone. The Priority Pass unlocks exclusive pre-booking benefits, including a free pair of iQOO 1e earbuds and an additional 12 months of extended warranty. Priority Passes are limited and will be allotted on a first-come-first-serve basis, the company announced.

The company also confirmed that the device will debut in two colours: Alpha Edition featuring a matte black finish and Legend Edition with the tri-colour logo.

iQOO 15: Specifications

The iQOO 15 5G sports a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO Samsung OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits brightness in HBM mode and 6000 nits peak brightness, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming and a standard anti-reflection coating. The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on 16-based OriginOS 6 and will receive 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security support.

For optics, the phone features a triple cam setup on the back, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.1 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony IMX882 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. A 32MP f/2.2 sensor handles the selfies and video calls on the device.

The device draws power from a huge 7000mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Aside from this, iQOO 15 has a metal middle frame, a Halo light strip, an IP68 + IP69 rated body, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

