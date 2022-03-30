Realme TechLife launches Semi-Automatic Washing Machines in India

Realme has announced the launch of realme TechLife range of semi-automatic Washing Machines to cater to the growing demand for anti-bacterial, energy-efficient and powerful home appliances. The launch marks realme’s expansion into the semi-automatic washing machine segment and is designed to cater to complex Indian conditions with hard water wash features.

The new range will be available on Flipkart in 8 kg and 8.5 kg variants, and is priced from MRP (inclusive of all taxes) Rs 10,990 onwards according to Realme. The semi-automatic, top load lineup features a bigger capacity and jet stream technology for deeper and uniform cleaning. The new range also features a BEE 5-star rating, ensuring higher energy efficiency and savings on power consumption.

Specifically built for the Indian consumers, the Realme Washing Machines have a 1400 RPM spin cycle, Air Dry technology, Hard Water Wash and collar scrubber along with pulsation technologies ensure deep, layered cleaning with every wash. The outer body of the washing machine is made of durable plastic, which makes it rust and corrosion-free, claims the brand. Equipped with a heavy-duty motor, the new range ensures the high longevity of the appliance.

In related news, Realme is set to unveil the GT 2 Pro and 4K Smart TV Stick on April 7 in India. The GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. There is a triple camera unit at the rear.

Moreover, Realme GT 2 Pro has been awarded the latest sustainability certification issued by Sweden-based TCO Development for its leadership in sustainable design innovation and manufacturing process. TCO Certification is the world’s leading sustainability certification for IT products.