Advertisement

Realme Laptop teased ahead of India launch, Realme tablet also expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2021 12:09 pm

Latest News

Realme may unveil its laptop lineup in India very soon.
Advertisement

Realme has launched a whole range of devices in India and Global markets already. Now the company is all set to enter laptop segment as well.  The first laptop has now been teased by Realme.

 

Madhav Sheth, CEO for India and Europe has teased laptop launch soon on his Twitter handle. He has posted an image of the upcoming product peeking out of a paper bag with a cryptic text that says “Hello World” when decoded. This should be the Realme laptop shown in silver colour. It appears to have a finish similar to that of Apple's MacBook.

Advertisement

 

“Hello World”. “01001000B 01100101B 01101100B 01101100B 01101111B 00100000B 01010111B 01101111B 01110010B 01101100B 01100100B 00100001B 00000000B #realme new product category has a message for you! Can you decode it & guess the product name that will add up to your #TechLife?” - the tweet reads.

 

He, however, did not exactly reveal the name of the product the company will be launching but it will be a product under TechLife ecosystem this is part of the Dizo sub-brand for AIoT products that was announced last month.

 

Last month, Realme had posted a survey on Realme Community to know the ‘laptop preferences’ people in India. The survey asked people whether they were planning to buy a new laptop in the next 3 months. In January, tipster Mukul Sharma also claimed that Realme laptops could be launched around June.

 

At present, there is no information on the specifications and features of the Realme laptop or tablet. We expect more official teasers, revealing key details to surface in the coming days.


Additionally, Francis Wang, CMO Realme India & Europe has posted a poll on Twitter asking for option about Realme Pad and Realme Tab name. This suggests that the company's tablet will also make its debut soon.

 

Separately, Realme GT 5G smartphone is all set to be launched globally on June 15 and the India launch is also confirmed. In conjunction with the Realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under Realme TechLife. As per a recent leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme GT 5G will come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options.

Realme C21Y will launch soon as Realme’s first Android Go phone

Realme GT 5G Global launch date set for June 15, India launch confirmed

Realme C25s launched in India with Helio G85 chipset, 6000mAh battery

Realme X9, Realme X9 Pro tipped to debut in July, specs and price leaked

Realme X7 Max 5G first sale is live, is it worth buying?

Realme Watch S Silver colour variant launched, sale starts June 7 in India

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to launch in India on June 23

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies