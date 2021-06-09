Advertisement

Realme GT 5G Global launch date set for June 15, India launch confirmed

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 09, 2021 10:39 am

The Realme GT 5G will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options.
Realme has announced an official global launch date for its Realme GT 5G smartphone. Realme has scheduled the launch on June 15th at 5:30 PM IST and it will be streamed on its social channels.

 

The announcement after Realme recently confirmed Realme GT 5G smartphone will launch in June and the Realme GT camera flagship will debut in July in the global market. Since Realme India has shared the details, we expect the phone will also launch in India alongside.

In conjunction with the Realme GT global launch, the company will also announce its latest AIoT strategy with a slew of new products under Realme TechLife. By further developing a wide-ranging AIoT ecosystem, Realme aspires to enhance every aspect of young consumers’ modern lifestyle, including their personal, family and travel technology needs.

 

As per a recent leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Realme GT 5G will come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 35,700) and EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,200) respectively. The Realme GT 5G will be available in Blue Glass and Yellow Vegan Leather colour options.

 

Realme GT 5G Specifications


The Realme GT sports a 6.43-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor and equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

 

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The smartphone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.


For photography, the Realme GT 5G sports a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16 megapixels selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture.

 

Connectivity options are 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams.

