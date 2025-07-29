Samsung to Refresh Major One UI Updates Rollout Strategy

Samsung is likely refreshing its major One UI updates rollout strategy starting this year itself, where it debuted the new foldables with a new One UI version which used to happen with the S-series previously. Here’s how the new plan will pan out according to a new leak.

According to tipster Ice Universe on X, each new generation of foldables will receive major One UI version updates aligned with Google’s new Android release schedule where the new version of Android will be released sooner than before, like what happened with Android 16 this year. “For example, One UI 8 will be based on Android 16, and One UI 9 will sync with Android 17,” the tipster said.

Further, the new One UI Updates rollout strategy will include One UI X.5 versions for the Galaxy S-series. For instance, the Galaxy S26 series will get One UI 8.5 out of the box as per this plan. “However, the actual update content will be more substantial than the Fold series, including new UI/UX designs, AI features, and software enhancements. The S series remains the flagship priority, and since the development timeline from Fold to the next S series is longer, updates are more refined,” said Ice Universe.

While Samsung hasn’t officially shared a word about this plan, the inclusion of One UI 8 in the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7 corroborates what Ice Universe has shared.

Meanwhile, the company recently also began the rollout of One UI 8 Watch for Galaxy Watch Ultra. It brings a new set of tools for power users and sport enthusiasts. These features were unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 series earlier this month.