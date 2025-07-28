Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India: All Details

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G has been announced in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 14 5G that was launched last year in December. However, the device comes in a new Crimson Art shade which wasn’t available with the Note 14. Here are all the details of the newly announced Redmi phone.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is available in Crimson Art colour and 6GB + 128GB configuration. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and comes with an additional Rs 1,000 discount on all bank cards, bringing the effective price down to Rs 13,999. The device will be available starting 7th August 2025 on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, and across Xiaomi retail stores and authorised partners.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G:

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 8-bit colours, 2100 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 SE 5G packs a 5,110mAh battery and comes with 45W Fast charging support.

Additional features include an IR Blaster and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. The device runs on Hyper OS 2 based on Android 15. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, while the handset is IP64 rated as well.