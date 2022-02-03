Realme GT 2 series and Narzo 50 to launch in India very soon, confirms CEO

Realme will be soon expanding its product portfolio in India with the Realme 9 Pro series 5G. Now the brand CEO, Madhav Sheth, has revealed that Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 are also coming soon to India.

Realme GT 2 lineup and Realme Narzo 50

In the latest episode of the ‘AskMadhav’ session on YouTube, Sheth said that Realme plans to launch few smartphones in the Indian market, namely the Realme GT 2 lineup and Realme Narzo 50.

However, Sheth did not reveal the launch timeline for the Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 in India. He only said these phones will soon be launched in India. We expect them to be launched in the country in the next couple of months.

In addition, he also confirmed that the company will be showcasing products at MWC Barcelona, ​​which will be held later this month. We can expect the company to announce the global launch of the Realme GT 2 series at MWC. The Realme GT 2 series include two phones, the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro. The series was launched last month in China.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G

Meanwhile, the Realme 9 Pro series 5G is launching in India on February 16. The digital launch will be held on on Wednesday, February 16th at 01:30 P.M. IST, and share more details about these two products. The event will be streamed live on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

The Realme 9 Pro series 5G will come with powerful 5G processors, a mesmerizing light shift design with stunning color change effect and will sport flagship camera in the mid-range segment, the company said in a press release.

As per a recent leak, Realme 9 Pro+ may start at around Rs 20,999. The Realme 9 Pro will reportedly be priced at a starting price of Rs 16,999.