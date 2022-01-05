Realme GT 2 series smartphones launched

Realme has unveiled its GT 2 series of smartphones, including the vanilla GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 Pro is the company’s most premium flagship to date and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Moreover, the vanilla GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Realme GT 2 series has unveiled in China first, while global availability is still not out yet. The GT 2 Pro comes in four variants which are as follows:

8GB + 128GB — CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 45,600)

8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,100)

12GB + 256GB — CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,300)

12GB + 512GB — CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,100)

The vanilla GT 2 model arrives in three variants and they are as follows:

8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,500)

8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 33,900)

12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,400)

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

The specifications for the GT 2 Pro state that it sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution. This display will refresh at a rate of 120Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. Furthermore, you get upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the smartphone, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.