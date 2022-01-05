HomeNewsRealme GT 2 series smartphones launched

Realme GT 2 series smartphones launched

Realme has launched the GT 2 series smartphones out of which the GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By The Mobile Indian Network
GT 2 series

Highlights

  • Realme GT 2 series has been unveiled in China
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Realme GT 2 is powered by Snapdragon 888

Realme has unveiled its GT 2 series of smartphones, including the vanilla GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro. The GT 2 Pro is the company’s most premium flagship to date and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Moreover, the vanilla GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Realme GT 2 series has unveiled in China first, while global availability is still not out yet. The GT 2 Pro comes in four variants which are as follows:

  • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 3,899 (approx Rs 45,600)
  • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 49,100)
  • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,300)
  • 12GB + 512GB — CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,100)

The vanilla GT 2 model arrives in three variants and they are as follows:

  • 8GB + 128GB — CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,500)
  • 8GB + 256GB — CNY 2,899 (approx Rs 33,900)
  • 12GB + 256GB — CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 37,400)

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Gt 2 pro

The specifications for the GT 2 Pro state that it sports a 6.7-inch LTPO E4 AMOLED screen with a Quad HD+ resolution. This display will refresh at a rate of 120Hz. There will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Further, it has MEMC, 1400 nits of peak brightness, 1000Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone has a hole-punch design for a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the smartphone. Furthermore, you get upto 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a triple camera unit at the back, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Additionally, on the software front, you will get Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12. Additional features include stereo speakers with Hi-res audio and a linear motor for haptics. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GNSS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Read More: Realme Report Card 2021: Best smartphone of the year, Hits & Misses

Realme GT 2 Specifications

Realme gt 2

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, 1300nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the smartphone, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Realme GT 2 comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 65W charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get stereo speakers and Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 3,216 x 1,440 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12
 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleCES 2022: Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook 315, Chromebook 314 unveiled
Next articleRealme Book Enhanced Edition goes official
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.