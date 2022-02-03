Realme 9 Pro series 5G launching in India on February 16

Realme has today confirmed the launch date of the Realme 9 Pro series 5G in India. the bramd has announced that the series will be launched in the country on February 16 at 01:30 PM.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G launch details

The digital launch will be held on on Wednesday, February 16th at 01:30 P.M. IST, and share more details about these two products. The event will be streamed live on Realme’s social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook.

The Realme 9 Pro series 5G will come with powerful 5G processors, a mesmerizing light shift design with stunning color change effect and will sport flagship camera in the mid-range segment, the company said in a press release.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G Price

As per a recent leak, Realme 9 Pro+ may start at around Rs 20,999. The Realme 9 Pro will reportedly be priced at a starting price of Rs 16,999.

Specifications

Realme 9 Pro+ will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC and will come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

The rear camera setup will have a triple camera setup that will consist of 50MP+8MP+2MP shooters, while on the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. And for battery, the Realme 9 Pro+ may feature a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro will sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It will have up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will be a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera system.

Both the models will feature a Light Shift Design that changes color from Sunrise Blue to Glittery Red when exposed to sunlight. The Light Shift Design will be available only in the Sunrise Blue variant.