  • 18:32 Dec 24, 2019

Realme fitness band to launch in the first half of 2020

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 3:11 pm

Latest News

Realme says that the brand is working on the fitness band and it will launch it in the first half of 2020.
Realme has confirmed that it is planning to enter the fitness tracker segment in 2020. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is indeed working on a fitness band. 

 

Sheth has revealed this information with the latest episode 13 of Ask Madhav on YouTube. He says that the brand is working on the fitness band and it will launch it in the first half of 2020. However, he did not share the exact timeline of the launch and there is no other information available about the upcoming fitness band from Realme. 

 

With this, Realme is all set to challenge Xiaomi in the fitness band segment. Xiaomi has long enjoyed the sizeable market share in this segment with its Mi Band series. The brand recently introduced Mi Band 3i with a monochrome display at a price tag of Rs 1,299. 

 

Realme wants to be a tech-lifestyle brand and not just a smartphone brand. Madhav previously told The Mobile Indian the company is working on a lot of Internet of Things (IoT) products and Realme will launch some of them early next year.

 

“There are a lot of IoT products which we are planning to bring in India. Realme will not be a mobile brand, it will become a tech lifestyle brand. Our philosophy is quite simple. We will introduce IoT products not just for the sake of it, but we will bring such products that help and benefit the users,” Sheth added.

 

Sheth also confirmed to The Mobile Indian that the brand is working on a smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor. “We are working on a smartphone with a 108-megapixel sensor,” he said. However, he has not revealed much about the upcoming 108-megapixel smartphone.

 

