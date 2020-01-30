  • 13:45 Jan 30, 2020

Realme Fitness Band spotted with a curved display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 11:06 am

The upcoming Realme fitness band features a curved display.
Realme fitness band is confirmed to launch in India in February. The launch was recently confirmed by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth in his latest #AskMadhav episode. Now ahead of the launch, Sheth has now been snapped using the fitness band in Delhi.

Folks at Beebom spotted Sheth at the Spanish Visa centre in Delhi, and he was seen to be wearing the Realme fitness band. In the image captured, the Realme fitness band can be seen with a yellow coloured strap.

As per the leaked image, the upcoming Realme fitness band features a curved display. The display is turned off, so it is not known if the wearable sports a colour display or not. The strap doesn’t wrap around the display like it does on the Mi Band and instead seems to attach to the display body. As of now, specs and features of the Realme fitness band are not known. We expect the company to start teasing its arrival soon.

As per rumours, the Realme fitness band might be named Realme Sayhat. However, it remains to be seen if this comes true. We expect to come across more details about the Realme fitness band in the coming days.

 

Meanwhile, in the same video, Madhav Seth also confirmed that Realme 5i will get realme UI Android 10 update in May 2020, along with Realme 5 and 5s. He also confirmed that the popular real-time bokeh video mode that was introduced in the Realme X2 Pro phone, won't be arriving on the Realme 3 Pro.

