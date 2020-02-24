  • 16:55 Feb 24, 2020

Realme X50 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC, quad rear cameras

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2020 3:40 pm

Realme has today launched India's first 5G smartphone in India. Dubbed as Realme X50 5G, the phone comes with a price tag of Rs 44,999 for the  12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 37,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is available in two colour options, Mossy Green and Rust Red. The phone will be available for purchase starting from today evening on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with 6.44-inch Full HD+ display with 1000nits brightness, 105 per cent NTSC colour gamut and 100 per cent DCI-P3 and it is HDR10+ certified. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with 180Hz sample rate.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The company claims that the device delivers up to 6 lakh scores on AnTuTu. The chipset is made for extreme gaming experience. Realme says that X50 Pro 5G will offer 10x faster speeds than 4G.

For the camera, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64MP primary lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP Wide-angle lens and a B&W portrait lens. It comes with up to 20x Hybrid Zoom, which comes with Smooth Zoom technology, which makes the zooming transition is smoother. It comes with Nightscape 3.0 and Ultra Nightscape. The Realme X50 Pro is loaded with dual-selfie cameras. The phone comes with a combination of 32MP primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter.

The smartphone ships with Realme UI based on Android 10. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging solution. The company claims that the phone will deliver 100 hours of music with 3 minutes of charge.


