Realme C53: Worth purchasing over the competition?

Realme has announced the launch of its latest budget offering, the Realme C53 at a competitive starting price of Rs 9,999. The budget segment is already filled with a lot of options here in India and the C53 will have to find its own place if it wants to make a name for itself. However, will that be difficult for the smartphone or will it be a piece of cake? Let’s find out by comparing the Realme C53 to its competition.

Before we proceed with the comparison, let’s get the specs out of the way first.

Realme C53 Specifications, Price

The C53 retails for Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 64GB model and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The first sale of the handset will take place on July 26 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. Users can get up to Rs 1000 off on the top model. It is available in Champion Black and Champion Gold colours.

The Realme C53 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The notch on the front will house a camera sensor for selfies.

Then, it gets a rear camera setup with a 108MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Realme device is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Other connectivity options include GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-SIM 4G LTE.

As for the competition of Realme C53, it has two major competitors who prove themselves to be better in most ways. Let’s take a look at them.

Realme C53 vs Moto G13

Coming over to the competitors, the Realme C53 competes with the Moto G13 that retails for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model and Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model. Firstly, the Motorola Moto G13 is available for cheaper than Realme C53 with the same amount of storage as the top variant of Realme’s handset.

As for other specs, it gets a 90Hz display also, which is slightly smaller at 6.5-inches. However, it gets a better MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that will definitely help in better performance. Moreover, it gets stock Android so that’s better for those who want a cleaner software experience.

The Moto G13 has triple rear cameras, including a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with PDAF, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. Additionally, it equips an 8MP f/2.0 front facing sensor. We won’t talk about the camera experience as it differs in real world usage but if on-paper specs are concerned, the Realme C53 takes the win.

Both of them have a 5000mAh battery but G13 has slower 10W charging. But it gets IP52 rating and stereo speakers also, which the Realme C53 lacks. Overall, the G13 is a better offering than C53 due to the stock Android software, better chipset, cheaper price tag, IP rating, and the presence of stereo speakers.

Realme C53 vs Lava Blaze 2

The Lava Blaze 2 comes for Rs 10,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB model and is one of the toughest competition for Realme C53. At the same price as Realme C53’ top model, you get double the storage. Further, the handset has a glass back which is better than Realme’s build. When we reviewed the Lava Blaze 2, we told how it’s “design is actually subtle and feels premium at the same time, and that is something we don’t see often at this price point”.

Next, the Blaze 2 has most of the same display specs as the C53, but is smaller at 6.5-inches. It gets a marginally more powerful Unisoc T616 processor paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage which is faster than Realme C53’s eMMC 5.1 storage.

Without mentioning the cameras, we talk about the battery capacity which is identical on both handsets with same charging speeds. The only con with Blaze 2 is that it runs on Android 12 out of the box and not Android 13. However, apart from that, the Lava Blaze 2 definitely seems like a better deal for the price. It also gets close to Stock Android software which is again appreciable.