Realme Narzo 60 series 5G, Buds Wireless 3 neckband launched in India

Realme has launched three new products for the Indian market, including the Realme Narzo 60 5G, Narzo 60 Pro 5G and the Realme Buds Wireless 3. The Pro model is the first and only smartphone in its segment to come with up to 1TB of storage. The Buds Wireless 3 on the other hand, offer up to 40 hours of battery backup, ANC and more.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G: Price, Specs, Offers

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in two colours: Mars Orange, Cosmic Black and three storage variants including 8GB + 128GB which will be priced at Rs 23999, 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 26,999 and 12GB + 1TB priced at Rs 29,999.

Buyers can avail bank offers of Rs 1500 on the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G with 6 months No Cost EMI and 18 month warranty on pre-booking starting from 6th July 1 PM on Amazon.in. and realme.com. Users can also avail bank offers of Rs 1500 on the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G with 6 months No Cost EMI on first sale on Amazon.in and realme.com. The first sale for the device will begin on July 15 at 12AM midnight.

As for the specs, the Narzo 60 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and offers 10-bit colour depth, 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 7050 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. For optics, it comes with a 100MP f/1.8 main camera alongside a 2MP f/2.4 Portrait sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, USB-C port and Bluetooth 5.2.

Realme Narzo 60 5G: Price, Specs, Offers

The Realme narzo 60 5G comes in two colours: Mars Orange, Cosmic Black and two storage variants, where the 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 19,999.

Buyers can avail a coupon of Rs 1000 and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months and 18 month warranty on pre-booking starting from 6th July 1 PM on realme.com and Amazon.in. Users can also avail coupons worth Rs 1000 and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on first sale on Amazon.in and realme.com. The first sale is scheduled for July 15 at 12AM midnight.

The Narzo 60 5G sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution at 409 PPI and offers 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also has 20000-level automatic brightness adjustment and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the smartphone equips a Dimensity 6020 SoC, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it comes with a 64MP f/1.79 main camera alongside a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging. The smartphone runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Price, Specs, Offers

Realme Buds Wireless 3 can be availed in three colours: Bass Yellow, Vitality White and Pure Black and is priced at Rs 1799. Users can avail a special first sale day discount of Rs 100 on realme Buds Wireless 3 on 12th July, 12 noon. The realme Buds Wireless 3 will be available on realme.com, amazon.in, flipkart.in and offline retail stores also.

The realme Buds Wireless 3 offer a comfortable fit around the neck, according to the brand. It also provides easy access to controls. The realme Buds Wireless 3, features a 13.6 mm Dynamic Bass driver, a 40-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a 360-degree spatial audio effect. They support dual-device connectivity and are IP55 rated.