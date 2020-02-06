Realme C3 launch live updates: Specifications, Price, where to watch live updates

Realme C3 will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor. I

Realme C3 is all set to launch in India today. The company is hosting a launch event on Youtube that will kick off at 12:30 pm on the day. Realme C3 will be the first smartphone to run on the latest Realme UI out of the box.

A Flipkart teaser has already revealed some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery.

Realme C3 will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor. In terms of the sales channels, Flipkart is already teasing Realme C3, so it will be selling the phone once it launches in India. Also, we know Realme sells all of its phones through its own website, so we can expect to see Realme C3 there as well. Realme recently started selling Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 via Amazon also in India, But it is currently unknown if the Realme C3 will also be sold on Amazon or not.

11:26 (IST) 6 Feb 2020

Realme C3 Colour Options The company is terming Realme C3 as the 'Entertainment ka Superstar'. It will be a budget smartphone and will be available in two colour options - Blue and Red. 10:33 (IST) 6 Feb 2020

Where to watch launch of Realme C3 If you want to watch the launch of Realme C3 you can check out the following link. 10:29 (IST) 6 Feb 2020

Realme C3 will have have 5000mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display Flipkart has revealed, Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. 10:29 (IST) 6 Feb 2020