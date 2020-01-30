Realme C3 confirmed to have 5000mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display

Realme C3 will be available in Blue colour option.

Realme C3 is already confirmed to launch in India on February 6. Flipkart has created a microsite to indicate that it will be selling the phone in the country after its launch.

Flipkart also reveals some features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, the Flipkart teaser also reveals that the phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm.

Realme has confirmed that the company will launch Realme C3 on February 06, 2020. The launch will be live-streamed and it will begin from 12:30 PM onwards. The company is terming the next budget-centric smartphone as the ‘Entertainment ka Superstar’. The live stream will be available on the company's official Facebook page and Youtube.

Meanwhile, the company has slashed the price of Realme 5 Pro in India. After thr price cut, the Realme 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage varaints can be purchased at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. To recall, Realme 5 Pro was launched at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 128 internal storage respectively.