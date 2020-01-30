Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Advertisement

Realme has today announced that Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 will now also be available for purchase on Amazon India starting tomorrow.

The confirmation comes straight from company's India CEO Madhav Sheth who announced the new development today via his Twitter handle. His tweet reads “Reaching maximum user base & providing ease of access to our users has always been our priority. Your favourite #realme smartphones will now be available on @amazonIN starting tomorrow”.

Advertisement

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme phones are also sold through the company's offline stores in the country.

Realme C23GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, Diamond Ruby, and Diamond Sapphire colour options.

Realme 5 Pro now starts at Rs 12,999, after receiving a price cut this week. Realme 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage varaints can be purchased at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and it goes up to Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Realme X price is set at Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB model and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

Realme 5 can also be purchased at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.