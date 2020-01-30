  • 19:06 Jan 30, 2020

Advertisement

Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 to be now also available on Amazon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 30, 2020 5:08 pm

Latest News

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com.
Advertisement

Realme has today announced that Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme C2 will now also be available for purchase on Amazon India starting tomorrow.

 

The confirmation comes straight from company's India CEO Madhav Sheth who announced the new development today via his Twitter handle. His tweet reads “Reaching maximum user base & providing ease of access to our users has always been our priority. Your favourite #realme smartphones will now be available on @amazonIN starting tomorrow”.

Advertisement

 

Until now, these five smartphones were only available for purchase on online via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme phones are also sold through the company's offline stores in the country.

 

Realme C23GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond Black, Diamond Ruby, and Diamond Sapphire colour options.

 

Realme 5 Pro now starts at Rs 12,999, after receiving a price cut this week. Realme 5 Pro 4GB + 64GB model is now priced at Rs 12,999. The 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage varaints can be purchased at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

 

Realme XT is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB model and it goes up to Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

 

Realme X price is set at Rs 16,999 for 4GB + 128GB model and at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model.

 

Realme 5 can also be purchased at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model, at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, and at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

Realme Fitness Band spotted with a curved display

Realme C2 new update brings fix for WhatsApp video call restart issue

Realme C3 confirmed to have 5000mAh battery, 6.52-inch HD+ display

Realme C3 confirmed to launch in India on February 6

Realme X2 Pro new update brings Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support, January Android security patch

Realme C-series smartphone teased to launch soon in India, might be Realme C3, Realme C3s

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Realme XT

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Nokia 9.2 to come with under-display camera?

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android 10 update rolling out in India

Nokia foldable smartphone said to be in works

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies