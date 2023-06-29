Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro TWS launching next month in India

Realme and Oppo are gearing up to launch new audio products in the Indian market next month. Both the companies have confirmed the launch dates for the products, where the Realme Buds Wireless 3 will be launching on July 12 while the Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro will debut on July 10 in India. Read on to know more details about them.

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro: India launch

Oppo has confirmed that Enco Air 3 Pro TWS earbuds will be launched on July 10 in India, alongside the Reno 10 series smartphones. The buds will be a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. According to the teaser shared on the e-commerce portal, the upcoming Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro seems like a rebranded version of Enco Free 3 TWS that debuted in China in March of this year.

If thats true, the Enco Air 3 Pro will offer Hi-Res Audio streaming over the LDAC codec and also feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earphones could offer active noise cancelation (ANC) up to 49dB, as well as spatial audio support.

These are the first ever TWS earbuds that have diaphragm drivers crafted with bamboo fiber materials which are 60% lighter than traditional drivers and also offer improved internal damping and vibration absorption. Battery life is claimed to last up to 30 hours with the charging case, and 7 hours on a single charge. The buds are also IP55 rated for dust and splash proofing.

Realme Buds Wireless 3: India launch

Meanwhile, Realme is also planning to launch Buds Wireless 3 neckband on July 12 in India, with the reveal set for June 30, hinting that this should also be a part of the Prime Day sale launches. As per the teasers shared on Amazon, it will be available in two colours – Black with yellow wire that is being teased on Flipkart and the White with Black wire that is being teased on Amazon.in.

The Amazon listing further confirms 13.6mm Dynamic Bass Driver for the neckband headset, and it should come with ANC support, similar to the Buds Wireless 2. Furthermore, the Amazon listing also suggests pricing of under Rs 2,999 for the buds.