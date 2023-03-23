BoAt Nirvana Ion TWS earbuds launched in India; Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS also debut

BoAt has launched a set of new TWS earbuds in India, called the Nirvana Ion. The brand says that it is the first-ever TWS from BoAt which has 24 hours of earbuds playback. It has a total playback time of 120 hours, according to the company. To mark the unveiling of Nirvana Ion, boAt has also launched its latest campaign ‘The Next Big Thing’. Meanwhile, Oppo debuted its Enco Free 3 TWS earbuds in China.

BoAt Nirvana Ion: Price, Specs

The boAt Nirvana Ion is offered for a limited time for a launch price of just Rs 1,999 on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon, and Myntra.com, as well as at offline stores including Vijay Sales, Croma, and Reliance Digital. The TWS is available in two colours, Ivory White, and Charcoal Black, with a 1-year warranty period.

The Nirvana Ion from BoAt have Crystal Bionic Sound powered by HiFi DSP giving you enhanced sound optimisation. With ASAP Charge and the fast-charging USB-C port, you can get a month’s worth of battery life with just a 2.5-hour charge.

Loaded with Dual EQ Modes, the TWS features boAt Signature Sound. Then, it gets ENx Technology, which uses Quad Mics to reduce ambient noise and provide clear sound during voice calls. The Nirvana Ion also comes with the brand’s proprietary BEAST Mode for 60ms low latency.

“BoAt has engineered a new ergonomic paradigm, with its in-house capabilities of product design (boAtLabs) to create this earbud for maximum comfort and stellar sound”, says the company. Nirvana Ion comes with in-ear detection as well.

Oppo Enco Free 3: Price, Specs

The Oppo Enco Free 3 TWS come in green and white colourways and retail for CNY 499 (approx Rs 6,000) in China. Open sales for the buds start on April 3 in the region.

As for its specs and features, it has Hi-Res Audio streaming over the LDAC codec and also features Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The earphones offer active noise cancelation (ANC) and well as spatial audio support.

These are the first ever TWS earbuds that have diaphragm drivers crafted with bamboo fiber materials which are 60% lighter than traditional drivers and also offer improved internal damping and vibration absorption.

Battery life is claimed to last up to 30 hours with the charging case. The buds are also IP55 rated dust and splashproof. The design of the buds themselves seems to be inspired from Apple’s AirPods.