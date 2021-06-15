Realme Buds Q2 teased to launch soon in India with Active Noise cancellation

Realme might launch the Realme Buds Q2 alongside the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 devices.

Realme is soon going to launch a new TWS in India. Dubbed as Realme Buds Q2, the upcoming TWS have been teased to launch in the country with Active Noise Cancellation, otherwise known as ANC.

Realme yesterday only confirmed to launch the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G later this month in India. It is expected that Realme might launch the Realme Buds Q2 alongside the upcoming Realme Narzo 30 devices. Realme has also confirmed to launch a 32-inch smart TV in India.

Realme Buds Q2 was launched in Pakistan in April this year but they don’t have ANC support. The earbuds come with up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.

Realme Buds Q2 feature an in-ear design along with 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode that offers low latency of 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. The charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.