Realme Buds Q2 launched with ENC technology, up to 20 hours playback time

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2021 2:09 pm

Realme has launched a new set of TWS earbuds called Buds Q2 with ENC tech and up to 20 hours of playback time with charging case

Realme has launched its latest Audio product in Pakistan called the Realme Buds Q2. These are the successors to last year's Realme Buds Q and come with up to 20 hours of total playback time with the charging case with support for environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls.

 

Buds Q2 blue

 

Realme Buds Q2 are currently available at an introductory price of PKR 3,999 (approx Rs 1,900). The earbuds will be available at PKR 5,999 (approx Rs 2,900) once the introductory price offer ends. They are available in Black and Blue colours.

 

Realme Buds Q2 Specifications 

 

Realme Buds Q2

 

The Realme Buds Q2 come with a kaleidoscope-like finish for a unique look and comes with an in-ear design and along with 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

 

Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode which brings down the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. The charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die. 

 

Speaking about battery, the Buds Q2 offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case while each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10 minute charge offers 120 minutes of playback. The earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience. 

