Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G to launch in India this month

Realme will be launching the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India later this month.

Realme will soon be launching Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G smartphones in India. The Realme Narzo 30 4G was announced in Malaysia last month while the Narzo 30 5G was launched in the European market a few days later.



Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed via his Twitter handle that Realme will be launching the Realme Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G in India later this month.

Carrying forward the #PowerMeetsStyle legacy, #realmeNarzo30, and #realmeNarzo305G is all set to win the hearts of Young Players once again!



The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at RM 799 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage which is Rs 14,150 approx. It comes in Racing Blue and Racing Silver colour options. Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at EUR 189 (approx Rs 16,800) for the sole variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications



Realme Narzo 30 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 580 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Realme Narzo 30 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, 2-megapixel B&W portrait camera and a 2-megapixel MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls with f/2.1 aperture, Sony IMX471 sensor.



Realme Narzo 30 runs on Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 out of the box. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes, and 100% in 65 minutes.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

There is a triple camera setup lead by a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 monochrome portrait lens and another 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the battery front, Realme Narzo 30 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W quick charge support. The handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.