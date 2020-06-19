Realme Buds Q, Jio Platforms, Micromax, Asus Zenfone 7, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Realme Buds Q launch date to Micromax upcoming smartphones, here is our Daily News Wrap.

The TMI Daily News Wrap will provide a brief of every major technology news covered in one day, which is helpful for those who have limited time to stay updated with the latest technology news. So, without further ado, here is TMI Daily News Wrap.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 11,367 Crores in Jio Platforms

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 11,367 crores in Reliance Industries digital arm, Jio Platforms. With the investment, PIF is set to become the tenth investor to make an investment in Jio Platforms.

Micromax to reportedly launch 3 smartphones in India next month

Indian phone company Micromax is gearing up to launch three new smartphones in the country soon. Out of the three smartphones, one smartphone will reportedly arrive with premium features and will get a modern look. These smartphones will cost under Rs 10,000

Oppo A52 is now available for sale in India

Oppo recently launched Oppo A52 in India at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Now the smartphone is available for purchase from both Flipkart and Amazon in the country. It comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options.

Key features

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Operating System: Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro announced with Dimensity 800 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Huawei has today announced Enjoy 20 Pro 5G smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,505 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 2299 yuan (Rs 24,730 approx.). It comes in Black, Silver and Dark Blue colours.

Key features

Display: 6.57-inch Full HD+

Processor: MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset

RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 4000mAh with 22.5W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top

Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch on June 25 alongside Realme X3 series

Realme will be launching Realme X3 series smartphones on June 25 in India. Now it has also been confirmed that the company will be launching Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds also on the same day. The earbuds are now listed on the company’s website with complete specifications. They will be available in Quite Black, Quite White, and Quite Yellow colours.

Alleged Asus Zenfone 7 spotted with 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Asus smartphone with the model number ZF has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The new smartphone is said to be the upcoming Asus Zenfone 7 or 7Z. will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset which could be Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus. The smartphone will feature 16GB of RAM and will run Android 10 out of the box.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite has been launched in the European market starting from Spain in partnership with Vodafone. The phone is sold by Vodafone in Spain for 17 Euros per month with a 36-month contract, which comes to about 612 Euros (Rs 52,275 approx.). The phone comes in Black colour.

Key features

Display: 6.65-inch Full HD+

Processor: Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor

RAM and ROM: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives a price drop in India, now starts at Rs 37,999

Samsung has today announced a Rs 4,000 price drop on its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone. After the price cut, the phone will now come at a starting price of Rs 37,999. The smartphone comes in 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. The phone is now available at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively.