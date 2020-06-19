Alleged Asus Zenfone 7 spotted with 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

The new smartphone is said to be the upcoming Asus Zenfone 7 or 7Z which will be the successor of Zenfone 6 or 6Z launched last year.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 phone with model number ASUS_I003DD recently surfaced online with full specifications. Now another Asus smartphone with the model number ZF has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website.



The new smartphone is said to be the upcoming Asus Zenfone 7 or 7Z which will be the successor of Zenfone 6 or 6Z launched last year.



As per the GeekBench listing, the Asus ZF smartphone will be powered by a 1.80GHz octa-core chipset which could be Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865 Plus. In addition to the chipset, the Geekbench listing also confirms that the smartphone will feature 16GB of RAM.





For the software, the Asus ZF will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s One UI 2.0. The benchmark results revealed the phone scored 973 points in the single-core test and 3346 points in the multi-core test.



Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution. It might be powered by 3.091GHz processor which could be unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC with upto 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera and 13-megapixel front camera.

Advertisement

To recall, Asus 6Z received the Android 10 update in November last year. Asus 6Z is backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ NanoEdge display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone features flip camera setup of 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 125-degree field-of-view. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.