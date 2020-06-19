Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite receives a price drop in India, now starts at Rs 37,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 4:47 pm

Samsung has also announced cashback offers till June 30 for interested customers.
Samsung has today announced a Rs 4,000 price drop on its Galaxy Note10 Lite smartphone. After the price cut, the phone will now come at a starting price of Rs 37,999.

The smartphone comes in 6GB with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variants. The phone is now available at Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999 for 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants respectively.

Apart from this, customers can also get a cashback of Rs 5,000 if the purchase is done via Citibank debit or credit card, bringing down the effective price of Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Rs 32,999 (6GB variant) and Rs 34,999 (8GB variant).

If the customers are not willing to take the Citibank cashback, they will still be entitled to Rs 2000 instant cashback Those purchasing the premium smartphone will also be entitled to get a no-cost EMI offer for up to 9 months, in addition to a 2-month YouTube premium subscription. All offers are valid till June 30, 2020.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Powered by the Exynos 9810 system-on-chip, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, coupled with 128 GB of internal storage and up to 512GB of the microSD card slot.

The phone is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus that has Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) connectivity and supports features such as Air Actions and Screen Off Memo. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

