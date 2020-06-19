Oppo A52 is now available for sale in India

Oppo A52 comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A52 in India at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Now the smartphone is available for purchase from both Flipkart and Amazon in the country. It comes in Twilight Black and Stream White colour options.

Customers can avail 5 per cent cashback on Bank of Baroda credit card EMI and Federal Bank debit card EMI. Furthermore, customers can also avail attractive EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. One can also avail No Cost EMI up to 6 months on credit card EMI and debit card EMI transactions.

The Oppo A52 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Neo display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo A52 has 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, 2-megapixel mono lens and 2-megapixel portrait sensor. For the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Oppo A52 is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7 running on top of it. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone measures 162.0x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 192 grams.