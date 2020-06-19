Advertisement

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro announced with Dimensity 800 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 1:05 pm

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro sports a 6.57-inch Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution along with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 180Hz touch sampling rate and screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 percent.

Huawei has today announced Enjoy 20 Pro 5G smartphone in China. The phone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,505 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 2299 yuan (Rs 24,730 approx.). It comes in Black, Silver and Dark Blue colours.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6873 i.e. the Dimensity 800 5G chipset with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The memory can be expandable by 256GB with NM memory card. It has a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging.

For the camera, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro will have a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-4cm macro lens ith f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The dimensions of the phone are 160 x 75.32 x 8.35 mm while the weight will be 192 grams. The phone runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top and it has Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features include 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack

