Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite announced with Snapdragon 765G, 5100mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 19, 2020 2:18 pm

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite has been launched in the European market starting from Spain in partnership with Vodafone. The phone is sold by Vodafone in Spain for 17 Euros per month with a 36-month contract, which comes to about 612 Euros (Rs 52,275 approx.). The phone comes in Black colour.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite features 6.65-inches full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by 2.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU and support for 5G SA/NSA dual-mode.  The Red Magic 5G Lite has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a Dual SIM phone running on Android 10 with nubia UI 8.0. For the battery, the phone is fueled by a 5,100mAh battery with 18W fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

On the camera front, the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite sports a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixels main shooter with Sony IMX582 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, LED flash, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide angle lens, 2 megapixels macro camera, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 12 megapixels selfie camera for selfies.

The phone has dual touch game trigger keys for gaming. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, Dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions are 171.7 x 78.5 x 9.1mm and it weighs 215 grams.

