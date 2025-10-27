Garmin Venu X1 Smartwatch Launched in India: Things to Know

Garmin Venu X1 has been launched in India with an 8mm thick watch case, a 2-inch AMOLED display, and the capability of offering up to 8 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the new smartwatch from Garmin in India.

Garmin Venu X1: Price, Availability

The Garmin Venu X1 is priced at Rs 97,990 and is available to purchase via Garmin’s website.

Garmin Venu X1: Specifications, Features

The new model debuts with Garmin’s largest display yet — a 2-inch (448 x 486 pixels) AMOLED panel — enclosed in an 8mm thin case. It also features a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, titanium caseback, bright LED flashlight, and a ComfortFit nylon band.

Powered by Garmin OS, the Venu X1 offers 32GB of onboard storage for apps, maps, and music. It connects via Bluetooth and includes a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from their wrist when paired with a smartphone. It also supports voice assistant integration, enabling quick responses to messages and other notifications without needing to touch the phone.

The smartwatch promises up to 8 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 16 hours with GPS enabled. Its comprehensive health and wellness suite includes continuous heart rate tracking, HRV status, advanced sleep monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, and Pulse Ox readings.

Fitness enthusiasts can access over 100 preloaded indoor and outdoor sports apps, covering everything from running and strength training to golf. The Venu X1 also comes equipped with multi-band GPS and built-in maps, offering precise navigation for runners, hikers, and cyclists. Users can further enhance the experience with an Outdoor Maps+ subscription, which unlocks satellite imagery and additional map data, including ski resort details. It also has ANT+ and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Customisation remains a key part of the experience, with users able to adjust watch faces and text size directly on the device. Additional designs can be downloaded from the Garmin Connect IQ Store, or users can create their own through the Face It app. The watch is 5ATM rated for water resistance.

Training features have also received an upgrade. Training Readiness helps determine whether the user should train intensely or rest, while Training Status evaluates productivity and recovery trends. The Garmin Coach program offers adaptive training plans for running, cycling, and strength workouts that adjust automatically based on user performance.

For golfers, the Venu X1 includes advanced golf tools and preloaded CourseView maps for over 43,000 golf courses worldwide, allowing players to improve their game with real-time data and insights.