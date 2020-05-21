Advertisement

Realme Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds confirmed to launch on May 25 in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2020 12:32 pm

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed this information on his official Twitter handle.

Realme has finally confirmed that it will be launching its latest true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Realme Buds Air Neo, the TWS will be launched in India on May 25. 

 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed this information on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “We have achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio AIoT products. And now with the #realmeBudsAirNeo, we are planning to bring a lifestyle change for the youth of today.” The company will be launching the new product along with Realme TV and Realme Watch. The teaser image reveals that the Realme Buds Air Neo will be available in Green, White and Red colour options. 

 

We exclusively reported that Realme is planning to launch Realme Buds Air Neo on May 25. The company is also set to launch Realme power bank on the said date as well. Realme Buds Air Neo will be the younger sibling of Realme Buds Air. It will have a micro USB port rather than a Type C port which was available on Buds Air and will not support wireless charging. 

 

Apart from that, Buds Air Neo will support Realme’s Game Mode and will be powered by an R1 chip with Bluetooth 5.0 support. In terms of design, it will follow the design language of Buds Air. Earlier, it was expected that Buds Air Neo might feature noise cancellation. However, now it doesn't seem to be the case. The Realme Buds Air Neo is said to come with a price tag of Rs 2,999.

 

Meanwhile, the company has started taking Blind orders for its upcoming Realme TV. Realme ‘Blind Order Sale’ for Realme TV is now live on the company's website. The sale will let Realme fans and customers to pre-order Realme TV by registering themselves on the company's website. The registered customers can pre-book the device by paying Rs 2,000 as a deposit which will guarantee to buy the TV in advance.

 

Realme TV design, key details confirmed on Flipkart ahead of May 25 launch

Realme Watch design and features confirmed ahead of May 25 launch

Realme TV Blind Order sale starts in India ahead of May 25 launch

