Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds surface online

Realme recently teased the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earbuds in the teaser video. Now, the upcoming wireless buds have surfaced online through the listing on Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC), indicating that they might be launched soon.



The earphones are expected to be the successor of the Realme Buds Air. The certification listing also gives us our first look at the design of the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo. The NCC listing reveals the name Realme Buds Air Neo, and RMA205 as the model number.





The images show that the Realme Buds Air in white colour accompanied by a charging case. The design of the charging case is almost the same as the Buds Air. The images show a micro-USB cable for charging the Realme Buds Air Neo.



To recall, Realme Buds Air comes with a USB Type-C port. This means that the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo will be priced lower than the Buds Air when it gets launched. It is expected that the company will drop the wireless charging feature from the charging case.



Earlier, it was expected that Buds Air Neo might feature noise cancellation feature. However, now it doesn't seem to be the case given that its more of a budget-friendly option.

The Realme Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from Realme.com and Flipkart. It comes with support for wireless charging and has a Type-C port for wired charging. The Buds Air delivers up to 17 hours of music playback.