  • 01:26 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds surface online

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 22, 2020 5:18 pm

Latest News

Realme Buds Air Neo will be priced lower than the Buds Air when it gets launched.
Advertisement

Realme recently teased the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earbuds in the teaser video. Now, the upcoming wireless buds have surfaced online through the listing on Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC), indicating that they might be launched soon.

The earphones are expected to be the successor of the Realme Buds Air. The certification listing also gives us our first look at the design of the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo. The NCC listing reveals the name Realme Buds Air Neo, and RMA205 as the model number.

Realme Buds Air Neo



The images show that the Realme Buds Air in white colour accompanied by a charging case. The design of the charging case is almost the same as the Buds Air. The images show a micro-USB cable for charging the Realme Buds Air Neo.

To recall, Realme Buds Air comes with a USB Type-C port. This means that the upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo will be priced lower than the Buds Air when it gets launched. It is expected that the company will drop the wireless charging feature from the charging case.

Earlier, it was expected that Buds Air Neo might feature noise cancellation feature. However, now it doesn't seem to be the case given that its more of a budget-friendly option.

Advertisement

The Realme Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available for purchase from Realme.com and Flipkart. It comes with support for wireless charging and has a Type-C port for wired charging. The Buds Air delivers up to 17 hours of music playback.

Realme X2 and 5 Pro receive new update with January 2019 Security Patch

Realme XT Android 10 Update: Best Features you should know

Realme X2 Realme UI beta test applications for Android 10 are now open

Realme XT starts receiving Android 10 update With Realme UI in India

Realme UI based on Android 10 rolling out now for Realme 3 Pro

Realme UI update: Realme XT, 3Pro to get today, here’s how to get it

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme Buds Air Neo Realme Buds Air Neo leak Realme Buds Air Neo wireless earbuds Realme Buds Air Neo features Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

PremiumAV wireless earbuds launched for Rs 4,999

Syska WiFi-enabled Smart Plugs launched in India

Anker Soundbuds Verve Wired Earphones launched for Rs 1199

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies