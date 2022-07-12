Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS earphones announced

Realme has today announced the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS earphones in China. The new earphones are launched alongside the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition smartphone. They succeed the Realme Buds Air 2 Neo TWS earphones that were introduced in April last year.

Let’s take a look a look at its specs, price, and availability.

The new Realme Buds are priced at 149 Yuan in China which is approx. Rs 1750. They come in Streamer White or Starry Night Blue colour options.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Features

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones feature an in-ear design with a stem. The lid of its charging case has an LED indicator, Realme branding, and a translucent lid. These buds offer 30 hours of battery life. The buds last up to 7 hours on a single charge.

The Realme buds are equipped with 10 mm drivers. Each bud is connected to your phone through an individual Bluetooth 5.2 link, ensuring a stable and low latency connection. In gaming mode, these can get down to 88 ms latency.

The buds are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant. The earphones lack support for ANC, which is present in its predecessor. For audio, it comes with Dolby Atmos-powered 3D sound. They are compatible with the Realme Link app and support quick pairing with smartphones/tablets running Realme UI (including ColorOS and OxygenOS).

Meanwhile, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer edition comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. They are priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,390), CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,900), and CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,300), respectively. It is available in brown, black, and white colours. It will be available for purchase in China starting from July 19.