Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Realme has launched its much anticipated flagship, the GT 2 Master Explorer edition in China. The device comes with a unique design, a 120Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM, and a better heat dissipation unit. The device is the successor to the GT Master Explorer edition that was launched last year.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer edition comes in three variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. They are priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,390), CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,900), and CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 47,300), respectively. It is available in brown, black, and white colours. It will be available for purchase in China starting from July 19.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Specifications

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also has its own X7 independent graphic chip for ultra-low latency frame insertion.

In addition, the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Further, there is heat dissipation technology with stainless a steel vapour cooling chamber. It runs on the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.

Besides, the smartphone is equipped with a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766 sensor, an 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel microscope camera. Further, the phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer comes with Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC connectivity on the connectivity front. Further, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging over a USB Type-C port. In addition, you get ultra-linear stereo speakers with support for Hi-res audio and Dolby Atmos.