Realme Book Slim launching in India on August 18

Realme will be launching the Realme GT series smartphones in India on August 18 at 12:30pm IST. Alongside this series, Realme now has confirmed that it will also be launching the Realme Book Slim laptop in India on August 18.

The event will be livestreamed on Realme’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Interestingly, the company is also set to launch its Realme Book in China on the same date i.e August 18. Realme Book Slim will be the first laptop of the company in India.

Realme Book Slim Leaks

A recent leak from RealmeTimes revealed the key specifications of the upcoming laptop. Realme Book Slim will come with a 14-inch 2K display. It will have a screen resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The display will also get the blue light certification for less blue light emission.

Furthermore, the laptop will be powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 mobile processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics onboard. You should get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options may include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB C 3.1 port with support for PD and DP protocols, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be a fingerprint sensor for a secure login and a 54Wh battery. It will also support 65W fast charging. There will be a triple microphone setup and stereo Harmon Kardon tuned speakers.

For the pricing, the Realme Book Slim is said to be priced above Rs 55,000 in India.

The Realme GT along with GT Master Edition will be launching in India on August 18. The phones will be available on the e-commerce site upon their launch in India.

Realme GT 5G would have the same specifications as the global variant along with the launch date. Moreover, the phone will launch in India with the same colours as the global version. The colours include Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow (leather variant).