Realme GT Flipkart availability confirmed ahead of August 18 launch

The Realme GT along with GT Master Edition will be launching in India on August 18th. Now ahead of its launch, it has been confirmed that the phone will be available on Flipkart after launch. The listing has revealed key specs and designs of the upcoming phone.

Realme GT Flipkart Listing

Flipkart has put up a microsite teasing the upcoming launch of Realme GT. This confirms that the upcoming Realme devices will be available on the e-commerce site upon their launch in India. However, the Realme GT’s Flipkart landing page does not reveal any information on its specifications.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest ‘AskMadhav’ episode on YouTube revealed that both smartphones will be unveiled in India on August 18th. Realme GT 5G would have the same specifications as the global variant along with the launch date. Moreover, the phone will launch in India with the same colours as the global version. The colours include Dashing Silver, Dashing Blue, and Racing Yellow (leather variant).

Specifications

The Realme GT 5G and the GT Master Edition sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the GT Master Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT model that boosts performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 125W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. The Master Edition comes with a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

Both the phones are equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture. The Master Edition has a 32MP IMX615 selfie cam.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.