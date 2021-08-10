Realme Book Slim specifications tipped

Realme is nearing the launch of its Realme Book Slim laptop and the specifications of the laptop have now been tipped. The Realme Book Slim could come with a design similar to Apple’s MacBooks and should be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

Realme Book Slim Specifications (Rumoured)

The leak comes from RealmeTimes in collaboration with tipster Yogesh. The tipster says the Realme Book Slim will come with a 14-inch 2K display. It will have a screen resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The display will also get the blue light certification for less blue light emission.

Furthermore, the Realme Book Slim will be powered by the Intel Core i5-1135G7 mobile processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics onboard. You should get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

Connectivity options may include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB C 3.1 port with support for PD and DP protocols, and 1 x 3.5mm headphone jack. There will be a fingerprint sensor for a secure login and a 54Wh battery. It will also support 65W fast charging. There will be a triple microphone setup and stereo Harmon Kardon tuned speakers.

The source also confirms that the Realme Book Slim will be priced above Rs 55,000 in India. And that is all the publication had to share for the specifications of the laptop. An exact launch date for the laptop remains unknown as of now. An announcement could be expected soon.

Currently, the brand is gearing up to launch the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition in India on August 18th. The Realme GT 5G would have the same specifications as the global variant along with the launch date. Moreover, Realme GT will launch in India with the same colours as the global version.