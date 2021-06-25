Advertisement

Realme Book Laptop teased to launch soon with Windows 11

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2021 12:15 pm

Realme Book will be the company’s first laptop and is scheduled to launch later this year.
Realme has now officially teased that the Realme Book will be available with the latest upgrade of Windows 11 out of the box. This comes just after the event of Microsoft’s Windows 11 launch announcement yesterday.


During the recent global launch event of Realme GT, Realme had teased two of its upcoming products - the Realme Book and Realme Pad. Realme Book will be the company’s first laptop and is scheduled to launch later this year.


The development comes via Realme TecLife official Twiiter handle. As per the latest teaser, the upcoming Realme Book will boot Windows 11 out of the box. The tweet reads "@Windows ready when you are! #Windows11."

As of now, the other details and specifications of the Realme Book have not been revealed. More official teasers, revealing key details are also expected to surface in the coming days.

 

As per the recent leaked images of the Realme Book, the laptop features a design similar to that of Apple's MacBook with a silver finish and aluminium build. The laptop has an aluminum build with a Realme branding on the lid. The display has slim bezels with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a Realme logo on the top.

 

The bottom of the Realme Book laptop features dual speaker grilles as well as a larger cutout for cooling. There is also a USB-C port, which may support charging. It also seems that Realme will integrate a fingerprint scanner on the laptop as well.

