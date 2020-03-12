Realme Band sale to be held again today

The Realme Band fitness band comes in black, green, and yellow strap colour options.

Realme Band will go on sale again today at 12 P.M via Amazon and the company's website. Realme Band was launched in India for Rs 1,499. The first flash sale for the smart band took place on the launch day while the second sale was held earlier this week.

The fitness band comes in black, green, and yellow strap colour options. It features a 0.96-inch (2.4cm) colour TFT display with 80x160 pixels resolution. It comes with a touch-button through which one can navigate through different features. It features built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes.



Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application. It weighs 20 grams. The fitness band also comes with USB direct charge, meaning that one can directly plug in a USB port without needing any charging cable.



The Realme Band comes with 9 sports mode including walking, running, yoga and more. The Realme Band features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed especially for India. It comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk.

