Realme Band with 0.96-inch colour display, Cricket mode and more launched in India

Realme has today announced the launch of its latest fitness band, the Realme Band in India. The latest fitness band comes with a price tag of Rs 1,499 and it is available for purchase starting from 2:00PM at realme.com. The fitness band will be available from Amazon and retail stores starting from March 6.

Realme Band is loaded with a 0.96-inch colour display, which is capable of showing 65,000 colours. It can also display up to 64 letters on one page. The fitness band comes with a touch-button through which one can navigate through different features. It comes with a personalised dial face, which can be changed using the Realme Link application.

The Realme Band comes with 3 stylish colour strap options, black, yellow and green. The fitness band weighs 20 grams. It also features built-in PPG optical heart rate sensor that measures heart rate every 5 minutes. It also comes with sleep tracking technology as well as Idle Alert feature that reminds users to move or take a walk.

The Realme Band comes with 9 sports mode including walking, running, yoga and more. The Realme Band features a dedicated Cricket Mode, which has been designed especially for India. It comes with IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistance. The fitness band also comes with USB direct charge, meaning that one can directly plug in a USB port without needing any charging cable.

Realme Band can receive almost all app notifications and show some corresponding icons including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, Messenger, SMS and more. Other features include Clock, date display, horizontal and vertical screen, dial, cloud multi-dial, OTA upgrade, cloud multi-language font, data storage, all-day data, automatic motion recognition, call notification, message reminder, alarm reminder, goal completion reminder, binding confirmation reminder, low battery reminder, brightness adjustment, automatic brightness reduction at night, approach unlock, weather forecast, wear monitoring.