Realme band features revealed ahead of launch on March 5

Realme has already confirmed that it will be launching its first fitness band in India on March 5 alongside the Realme 6-series smartphones. Now ahead of the launch, the company has teased the fitness band to reveal more features.



As per the teaser page, Realme band will feature a colour screen which will display notifications for calls, reminders, texts, and SMS messages. The band will also have IP68 water resistance certification and will charge without any wires by directly plugging the band into the USB-A port.



The Realme band is listed to come with nine sports modes – biking, running, walking, hiking, climbing, yoga, fitness, spinning, and even cricket. The company says that the cricket mode is especially made for India as the sport is highly popular in the country. The wearable will also come with sleep tracking and real-time heart-rate monitoring as well.



The company has confirmed the launch of the new band in an Amazon listing. It means that the Realme band will be available for purchase on Amazon after its launch.



The Realme Band will be offered in Yellow, Black and Olive Green colours. The fitness band will be available through Hate-to-wait sale on the said date starting from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The Realme Band will be available for purchase from the company’s official website.





